Bluebonnets Have Blossomed in North Texas

The bluebonnets are in bloom and Ennis is preparing for its annual Bluebonnets Trails Festival.

The signs that Spring is here have arrived as bluebonnets started blooming around North Texas.

Ennis is gearing up to celebrate the state flower. The "Official Bluebonnet City" of Texas is home to some of the best and most abundant bluebonnets in the state.

“The Bluebonnet Festival is to share with the public the beauty of our area, the surrounding area, the trails and inviting everyone,” Julie Hejny said. “Family and friends [can] come and see the beauty of Mother Nature.”

The Bluebonnet Trails Festival will run from April 7 through April 9.

“The festival brings in so many visitors into our town and it showcases our wonderful city and it showcases the beautiful land that we are surrounded by,” Hejny said. “We are so proud of this flower and just educating people on how the blue bonnets grow and how they can grow them in their yards if they would like to.”

Beyond being beautiful, the flowers also mean money as visitors flock to Ennis this time of year.

“I would say between 10,000 to 15,000 people show up for the 3 day festival,” Hejny added. “During the whole month of April, because our trails are open for the month, we can see up to 100,000.”

There are 40-miles of driving trails and Highway 85 and FM 1181.

The Ennis Bluebonnet Festival came in at No. 16 on Mashable's list of the "30 Gorgeous Travel Locations: Most-Pinned Places on Earth."

If you're no sure where to set up your totally Texas family portrait, Ennis' Convention and Visitors Bureau is more than happy to help with a map pointing to the most picturesque spots.

We've linked it here, but you can also pick one up at the Ennis CVB. And in April, Ennis is offering a free mobile app called "Ennis Y'all."

There will be more to see than just beautiful bluebonnets during the festival. Downtown Ennis will have arts and crafts, a kids' fun area, bluebonnet souvenirs for sale, food and live entertainment. This year Ennis will play host to a Wine Wander featuring samples of Texas wines.

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival

Friday, April 7 - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 - 9a.m. - 5 p.m.

VisitEnnis.org or call 972-878-4748