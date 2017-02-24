Brenham-based Blue Bell Ice Cream announces the release of Ice Cream Cone, their first new flavor of 2017.

Blue Bell settled the "cone or bowl" debate with their newest flavor of ice cream.

The Brenham-based company announced the release of Ice Cream Cone, which will be stocked in stores beginning Friday.

Ice Cream Cone combines vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

“Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect," Blue Bell president Ricky Dickson said in a news released. "[It] is about as close to perfection as you can get.”

The new flavor will be available for a limited time.

“You can expect a few more [new flavors] in the coming months,” Dickson said.

Online: BlueBell.com