Blue Bell settled the "cone or bowl" debate with their newest flavor of ice cream.
The Brenham-based company announced the release of Ice Cream Cone, which will be stocked in stores beginning Friday.
Ice Cream Cone combines vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate sundae sauce swirl.
“Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect," Blue Bell president Ricky Dickson said in a news released. "[It] is about as close to perfection as you can get.”
The new flavor will be available for a limited time.
“You can expect a few more [new flavors] in the coming months,” Dickson said.
Published 2 hours ago