Black History Maker: Brenda Robinson By Kristin Dickerson UP NEXT XBlack History Maker: Brenda RobinsonLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Black-History-Maker-Brenda-Robinson_Dallas-Fort-Worth-414213673.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=414213673&videoID=Y_fH6EVWcNMx&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Published 55 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters