Texas Black History Maker: Jamie Foxx | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW
Texas Connects Us

Texas Connects Us

Celebrating the people and stories that make Texas unique

Texas Black History Maker: Jamie Foxx

By Johnny Archer

NBC 5's Johnny Archer reports on Texas native, actor, singer/songwriter Jamie Foxx.

Published 37 minutes ago

