Bill Clinton Tweets About Visiting Bushes in Houston

Bill Clinton tweets about spending time with George H.W. Bush in Houston on Sunday April 9, 2017.

Former President Bill Clinton has been spending some time with former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in Houston.

In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton said they "caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks."

Clinton also showed a photograph of him giving pairs of socks to the 92-year-old former president, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair.

In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for pneumonia.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He served as president from 1989 to 1993.