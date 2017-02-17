Consumer Report's Best Inexpensive Cell Phone Plans

Consumer Reports shows us the best cheap cell phone plans for world travelers and college students.

College students are already paying high tuition bills, so they’ll want a cell phone plan that keeps rates low.

Consumer Reports also recommended using WiFi networks that are already available on most college campuses.

Responds Genetic Testing Your Health

According to Consumer Reports, Ting Wireless may be a good option. It offered one of the cheapest deals out there and is compatible with about 80 percent of phones.

For six dollars a month, you get unlimited calls and texts when you're using WiFi. When you’re not on WiFi, cellular prices are still reasonable.

Best of all, your bill is based on how much service you used in the previous month.

If you're looking for a plan to cover your whole family, Consumer Reports said you’ll want one that’s highly customizable with low rates and top-notch customer service.

For that, CR said check out Consumer Cellular. It’s one of their top-rated services that offers plans and smartphones ranging from cheap to premium.

The downside is there are fewer phone models to choose from compared to bigger carriers.

If you often travel out of the country, using your smartphone can be expensive, but there are ways to save.

For world travelers, we recommend Google Project Fi.

It relies on WiFi for service to keep costs low.

When WiFi isn’t an option, rates are still affordable. One drawback for Google’s Project Fi is it offers only three models—Google’s new Pixel smartphone and older Nexus phones, the 6P and 5X.