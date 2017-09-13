Benbrook Police Involved in Standoff With Barricaded Person

Benbrook police say SWAT officers are positioned outside a home where a man is barricaded with a possible hostage Wednesday.

According to police, officers attempted to serve a felony warrant Wednesday morning at a home on Greenview Court, but the person refused to surrender. When SWAT officers later arrived, police said, the man fired multiple times from inside the house.

Police said they believe the man is armed with a high-powered rifle, and the man's girlfriend is also inside the home.

Fort Worth police are assisting Benbrook police at the scene.

No officers were injured at the time of the initial shooting, police said.

