An 18 year-old tiger at In-Sync Wildlife Rescue & Education Center died Tuesday morning.

Workers at the center say the tiger named Ares lost his appetite last week. After sedating him, vets discovered several suspicious spots on his liver and fluid in his abdomen.

The rescue center says they then made the tough decision to let Ares have peace in his final days. He died Tuesday morning.

Ares arrived at In-Sync Rescue Center back in October.