Owlets Found Dumped near Kaufman Park

Five owlets were found in a box by officers of the Kaufman Police Department on Tuesday night.

A box on the side of a road in Kaufman led to the discovery and rescue to a group of baby owls.

Kaufman police said Tuesday night they were called about a box on the side of the road near the entrance of City Lake Park. When officers arrived, they found five baby owls inside a cardboard box.

According to Kaufman Police Captain Ed Black, officers believe the birds to be barn owls.

The owlets did not appear to be injured and were taken by police to the Rogers Wildlife Rehab Center in Hutchins.

"They are in good health," Kathy Rogers, director of the wildlife rehab center, said.

She said they still act wild, which will help the rehab process.

Rogers said she estimates the owlets range in age from two weeks to three and a half months. The next step in the rehab is for staff to make sure the birds are kept fed. In case you were wondering, the meal for the owlets is five mice apiece, three times a day.

Rogers said it is common for small birds to be taken to her facility, sometimes taking in 30-40 birds a day.