Attempted Child Abduction in Allen Under Investigation

The Allen ISD and the Allen Police Departments are investigating after an attempted child abduction on Tuesday.

The principal of Sloan Creek Elementary School sent a letter home with students on Wednesday detailing the incident.

The letter says that as a student got off a school bus on Tuesday, a man approached and asked the student to come closer to his truck.

This happened in the Bellegrove neighborhood near Stacey Road and Angel Parkway.

The student ran away and immediately reported the incident.

Police say the man was white and was driving a older model white truck with tools in the back. Officers also say the man had a peace sign tattoo on one arm and possibly a dragon tattoo on the other arm.

The school district and police department say if you have any information to give them a call.