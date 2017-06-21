Arrests Made After Suspected Carjackings in Northeast Dallas

Dallas police say several people suspected of carjacking led them on a brief chase Wednesday afternoon through northeast Dallas before several arrests were made.

A man who identified himself as the son of the carjacking victim said his father's red Toyota sedan was stolen at an apartment complex near Interstate 635 and Forest Lane.

The driver then ditched the car near the Forest Lane DART station and ran, witnesses say.

"They come around the curb, and both of them came out. One went in the bushes and one ran upstairs, and they caught the guy upstairs," said witness Frank Crawford.

Raw Video: Dallas Police Arrest Carjacking Suspects

Police said a black Dodge Charger that crashed into a parked car at a nearby Wal-Mart on Forest Lane was also stolen and that the people suspected of stealing the Toyota sedan were affiliated with the people suspected of stealing the Charger.

Police located one of the people suspected of carjacking in a wooded area with the help of a police K-9 team.

The suspects in custody are believed to be minors, and their identities have not been released.