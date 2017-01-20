Arrest Made in Fort Worth Church Vandalism

Thomas Britton, 54, is accused of vandalizing St. Stephens Church on Jan. 8.

A homeless man was arrested Friday in the vandalism of a Fort Worth church that did as much as $500,000 in damage.

Thomas Britton, 54, is charged with criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism of St. Stephens Church on Jan. 8.

Detectives identified Britton after receiving tips from people who saw surveillance video in news reports, police said.

Britton was jailed on $25,000 bond.

Someone broke numerous windows at the church, vandalized classrooms and tried to set some items on fire.

The church is located in the 2700 block of McPherson Avenue near Texas Christian University.

In announcing Britton’s arrest, police also said they had cleared another suspect, 21-year-old Jonthan Jimenez, who was questioned in connection with the crime.

Jimenez showed up at the church recently to tell the pastor he didn’t do it. The pastor said he believed him and invited him to Sunday services.