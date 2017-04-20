Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Skateboarder

An Arlington man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a skateboarder in Granbury.

Blythe Craig Baggett, 19, was riding a skateboard west along Acton Highway, about seven miles south of Granbury, when he was hit by a passing vehicle April 13.

Baggett was knocked into a borrow ditch; the driver drove away without stopping.

Passing motorists notified authorities about the crash after first spotting debris in the roadway and then seeing Baggett.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Clinton Dwayne Sandel, 34, from Arlington, was arrested earlier in the morning for felony failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury or death after an arrest warrant was obtained by the Texas Rangers and DPS.

Sandel was taken to the Hood County Jail without incident. His bond amount is unknown and it's not known if he's obtained an attorney.

No further information has been released.