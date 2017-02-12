Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Arlington Mom

Surveillance video released by Arlington police shows Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez, who was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in connection with the murder of April Vancleave.

Arlington police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Arlington mom who was trying to sell jewelry to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter.

Arlington detectives, working with a U.S. Marshals task force, arrested Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez on Saturday.

Investigators say 33-year-old April Vancleave listed some jewelry for sale online in December 2016. Then, she and her husband agreed to meet the potential buyers inside the Target store on West Arbrook Boulevard, thinking they would be safe in a busy public place.

But when Vancleave and her husband came to meet the potential buyer at Target, they didn't show. Detectives believe they followed the couple home, instead, and when Vancleave's husband dropped her off and left for work, police say two men pulled up, stole her purse and shot her once, killing her. Family Pleads for Information in Mother's Murder Case

Lopez's bail was set at $150,000, according to an arrest warrant and affidavit issued for him.

Police initially said two men were considered persons of interested in the murder. The status of the other man possibly involved is unclear.

