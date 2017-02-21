Armed Man Arrested After Chase Through Dallas County

Authorities said they arrested a man after a chase through Dallas County Monday night.

Wilmer police began pursuing the man driving a tan pickup truck after trying to stop him for speeding, officials said.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit on westbound Interstate 635.

Authorities said the chase ended near the intersection of Webb Chapel Road and Medical Parkway in Dallas at about 10:25 p.m. after deputies spiked the truck's tires.

The man surrendered and was taken into custody. Officials said they found weapons in the truck of the man who also had a felony warrant.