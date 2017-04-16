Arlington Church Severely Damaged during Storm Moves Forward in Time for Easter

It’s been a little over two weeks since a powerful storm pushed through North Texas causing significant damage.

One of the places affected was the Household of Faith Church in Arlington.

Chi-Chi Esimai, head of operations at the church, said that the administrative area of the church was hit the worst.

On the outside of the church, there is currently a tarp covering where parts of the roof were torn off from the winds.

She said that when the storm hit, people at the church were quick to get any equipment and important documents out of the church.

Esimai said at this time they do not know the cost of the damage or how long it will take to repair it.

However, she said despite the damage done to the church building, the church itself has not stopped.

"What I love about Household of Faith and what I love about this community, is that it is just a community, it's not just a building. The storm may have torn the roof off our building, but it definitely did not damage our heart, our ethic, essentially the heartbeat of who we are," said Esimai.

Last week, more than a thousand people showed up for service in the sanctuary.

She said they expect even a larger crowd for Easter Sunday.