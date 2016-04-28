Arlington Wal-Mart Evacuated Over 'Suspicious Activity' | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Wal-Mart Evacuated Over 'Suspicious Activity'

    Nothing hazardous was found Thursday morning after police investigated reports of suspicious activity near several trash cans outside a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Southwest Arlington.

    The Wal-Mart at 4800 U.S. 287 was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" at about 10 a.m. after police received a call about a suspicious looking person who possibly put something in several trash cans near the store's front entrances.

    A bomb squad robot sifted through the garbage cans, but didn't find anything suspicious, according to Lt. David Tyler, with the Arlington Fire Department.

    The store reopened at about 1 p.m. after being shut down for more than three hours.

    No injuries were reported.

    Published at 11:03 AM CDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 2:48 PM CDT on Apr 28, 2016

