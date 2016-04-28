Arlington Wal-Mart Evacuated Over 'Suspicious Activity'

Nothing hazardous was found Thursday morning after police investigated reports of suspicious activity near several trash cans outside a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Southwest Arlington. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

Nothing hazardous was found Thursday morning after police investigated reports of suspicious activity near several trash cans outside a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Southwest Arlington.

The Wal-Mart at 4800 U.S. 287 was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" at about 10 a.m. after police received a call about a suspicious looking person who possibly put something in several trash cans near the store's front entrances.

A bomb squad robot sifted through the garbage cans, but didn't find anything suspicious, according to Lt. David Tyler, with the Arlington Fire Department.

The store reopened at about 1 p.m. after being shut down for more than three hours.

No injuries were reported.