Arlington Teen Fugitive Wanted for Murder Has Been Captured | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Arlington Teen Fugitive Wanted for Murder Has Been Captured

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arlington Teen Fugitive Wanted for Murder Has Been Captured
    U.S Marshals/NBC 5 News
    Taymor Travon McIntyre

    A North Texas teenager wanted for capital murder has been captured, officials said.

    Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Friday in Elizabeth, New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals' New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force.

    He will be held in custody in New Jersey pending his extradition back to Texas.

    McIntyre, a rapper from Arlington, was arrested in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion-robbery in Mansfield nearly a year ago.

    A judge allowed McIntyre, who was 16 at the time and considered a juvenile, to be released under house arrest.

    McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor in March and fled.

    He also is a suspect in the violent robbery of a 65-year-old man in Arlington’s Craven Park just last month.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices