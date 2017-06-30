Arlington Teen Fugitive Wanted for Murder Has Been Captured

A North Texas teenager wanted for capital murder has been captured, officials said.



Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Friday in Elizabeth, New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals' New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force.



He will be held in custody in New Jersey pending his extradition back to Texas.

McIntyre, a rapper from Arlington, was arrested in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion-robbery in Mansfield nearly a year ago.



A judge allowed McIntyre, who was 16 at the time and considered a juvenile, to be released under house arrest.

McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor in March and fled.

He also is a suspect in the violent robbery of a 65-year-old man in Arlington’s Craven Park just last month.