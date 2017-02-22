A preschool in Arlington said Wednesday that a teacher's online anti-Semitic comments are offensive and she is no longer employed there.

"The offensive comments certainly don't reflect our views," the Children's Courtyard said in a statement. "Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of personal and professional conduct."

Children's Courtyard operates several preschools in Arlington. It was not clear which location employed the teacher.

The woman, identified as Nancy Salem, tweeted a message about killing Jews and one that read, "How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough," according to a group called Canarie Mission.

The group claims to be a watchdog, documenting people who promote hatred on college campuses.

On its website, Canarie Mission does not say where it is based or provide any contact information.

Canarie Mission also claimed Salem belonged to a pro-Palestinian student group at the University of Texas at Arlington and that others in the group also spread offensive messages online.

UTA spokeswoman Teresa Woodard Schnyder said Salem had never enrolled as a student there, but issued a statement:

"UTA condemns statements of hate while acknowledging the principles of free speech and open expression," the statement said. "We welcome and encourage the sharing of ideas, thoughts and opinions, but we also expect respect and civility from students, faculty and staff."

Salem could not be reached for comment.