An Arlington police officer is shot near the University of Texas at Arlington campus while helping Saginaw police try to arrest a man suspected in a fatal shooting. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

An Arlington police officer has been released from the hospital after he was shot late Monday night while helping Saginaw Police arrest a man suspected of murder.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Summit Avenue, near the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

Saginaw police secured a murder warrant earlier in the evening for 23-year-old Joel Carter McCommon, whom they believed was at the apartment complex. He was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jordan Miles last weekend.

Weather Alert NBC 5 Forecast: Feeling Like Spring for Christmas Weekend

"Our investigators have been relentlessly tracking down leads and talking to witnesses, which ultimately brought us to this location in Arlington," Saginaw Police Department Sgt. Damon Ing said. "He is the only [suspect] we currently have any interest in."

Arlington police arrived at the apartment complex to assist Saginaw detectives with the arrest.

Police said as they approached the building, McCommon opened fire at them from inside the apartment.

"The suspect began firing at one of our officers and our officer was struck," Arlington Police Department Sgt. VaNessa Harrison said. "[That officer] was able to return fire on the suspect."

The officer, identified as "Officer Johnston" in a tweet by Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson, was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where he was released before 4 p.m.

Harrison said the officer has been with department for about three years.

"We're asking the community to keep our officer in their thoughts and prayers," she said.

McCommon was also shot during the exchange and taken to a hospital. Police said they expect him to be OK and took him into custody.

Ing said investigators have determined McCommon and Miles knew each other, though they're still working to determine the details of their relationship.

Because the incident took place off campus, police said they did not have to lock down any part of the UTA campus as students were not in danger.