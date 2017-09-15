Arlington police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in the Sept. 1, 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Lucio Ramirez-Jauregui.

Arlington police released a sketch of a person of interest in a murder that took place earlier this month.



Investigators said Sept. 1 officers responding to a shooting call at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Jackson Square arrived to find an unconscious man on an upstairs walkway.

The man, officers said, had apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he later died in the ER shortly after midnight.



The man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Lucio Ramirez-Jauregui, was shot in the back more than once.



Detectives investigating the case are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting. While no suspect has been named and no arrests have been made, police have released a description of a person of interest in the case.



A motive has not been confirmed in the shooting, but police said robbery was a possibility.



The person of interest has been described as having light skin, of possibly a mixed race or black male and 20-30 years of age. He is between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He was reported as being clean shaven with a short haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Griesbach at 817-459-5325.