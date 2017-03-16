Arlington Police: Man Sought Who Set Another Man on Fire

Joe Lam is accused of setting a man on fire in Arlington Wednesday. He is on the run and considered dangerous, according to police. (March 16, 2017).

Police in Arlington are searching for a man they say allegedly set another man on fire and should be considered "very dangerous."

Joe Lam was driving past a house in the 6400 block of Nicole Way in Arlington Wednesday afternoon when two men approached his vehicle, according to police.

The men got into an argument and Lam allegedly threw flammable liquid onto one of the men and set him on fire before driving away, police said.

The man suffered from serious burns on his arms and chest and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say Lam was driving a 2004 blue Toyota Matrix with license plate DK6J126. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.