(Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

With Christmas just days away, a North Texas police department is showing the true spirit of giving.

NBC 5 spoke with Amber and Jacob Alford, of Arlington, who called Arlington Police after someone stole their children's Christmas gifts from their home.

The Alfords said the officers who responded to their call took a report and then used their own money to help replace the gifts.

"At the end of the report, the officer said he had another officer on the way to take me to Wal-Mart to replace some of the gifts for the kids," the Alfords explained.

They called the officers their "Christmas angels."