Arlington Police Discover Human Remains in Shallow Grave

Mariano Sanchez, inset left, is charged with murder as police say they discovered human remains behind a house Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Arlington police confirm that the remains of a second body have been found Tuesday behind a house after human remains were first discovered in a nearby wooded area Saturday.

Police began investigating after the first remains were located Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of East Sanford and Truman streets.

That discovery led them to what they described as a shallow grave, where the second body was found. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is now working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Hector Acosta-Ojeda, 28, wanted for murder by Arlington PD.

Photo credit: Arlington Police

Police have charged Mariano Sanchez with murder, and he also faces a warrant of burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

A second suspect, Hector Acosta-Ojeda, 28, is wanted for murder and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.

Investigators believe that the victims were specifically targeted and that this was not a random incident. Homicide detectives have not ruled out the possibility that drugs may be involved, according to a police press release.

Anyone with any information about this case is ask to call Arlington Police Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.