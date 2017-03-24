Arlington Man Killed in House Fire: AFD | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth


By Holley Ford

    A man who was pulled from a house fire in Arlington has succumbed to his injuries, officials say.

    The fire started at about 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 2200 block of Park Springs Court.

    Firefighters rescued an elderly man and immediately performed live-saving measures before he was transported to Medical City Arlington in critical condition.

    Arlington Fire Department officials said the man died later at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

