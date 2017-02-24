An Arlington jogger who shot an armed would-be robber Wednesday morning did not have a CHL but is not expected to face charges, police say.

Arlington police said the unnamed 22-year-old jogger was running to the gym at about 6 a.m. when he was confronted by a man who hopped out of a truck and pointed a gun at him. When the man demanded his property, the jogger reached into his gym bag, pulled out a weapon and began firing at the armed man.

The armed man was struck but managed to climb back into the truck, which turned out to be stolen, before the driver pulled away. Later that morning, the injured would-be robber was taken into custody by Arlington police during a traffic stop. The would-be robber, who was determined to be a 16-year-old juvenile, was riding with a woman whose identity police have not released.

The teen was hospitalized for treatment before being returned to juvenile detention.

Investigators said Friday the jogger did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon, but that they don't believe he'll face charges since he was the victim in the case. Still, the case has been referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, which is standard protocol, for consideration before a grand jury.

Police also said they executed a search warrant on the house of the woman who was driving the juvenile at the time of the traffic stop, but no further information was released.