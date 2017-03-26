Arlington High School Teen Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

An Arlington High School student died Sunday morning when his car left the road and slammed into a tree.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 18-year-old as Clayton Winkles.

Weather Alert Storm Chances Return to North Texas by Evening

Arlington Police believe Winkles was driving eastbound on California Lane early Sunday morning when his car crossed into the westbound lanes. The car then left the road and slammed into a tree. Winkles was the only person inside the car at the time, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at the Arlington High baseball field Sunday afternoon to honor and remember Winkles.

“He’s just a great kid, I mean nothing bad about him period.” said David Nix, Head Baseball Coach at Arlington High School.

School leaders are encouraging everyone to show their support for Winkles and his family on Monday by wearing Arlington High school colors. Hats will also be allowed for the day.