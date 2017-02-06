Arlington Firefighters Battle Fire at Mall Near Six Flags | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Firefighters Battle Fire at Mall Near Six Flags

    Firefighters say they're battling a two-alarm fire at a shopping mall near Six Flags in Arlington Monday morning.

    Arlington firefighters said they responded to a call about the fire in the 2900 block of East Division Street at about 7:30 a.m.

    No further details have been released.

