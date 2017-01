An early morning town home fire sent several Arlington families into the cold and one person to the hospital. (Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017)

It happened around 12:45 a.m. early Saturday at the Park City Town homes in the 2900 block of Matlock Road. Two units were fully involved.

Emergency crews took a man with burn injuries to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

Arlington Fire Dept. has not said the cause of the fire.