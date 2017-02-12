Arlington's Maren Morris Wins Her First Grammy Award

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Maren Morris performs onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Maren Morris, an Arlington native and country music break-out star, has won her first Grammy Award.

Morris won best country solo performance with her song "My Church." This is the first time Morris has attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

A watch party for Morris was held at Atomic Subs & Wings in Arlington. The party erupted in applause when the win was announced.

Morris was also nominated for best new new artist, best country album and best country song.

Morris got her first guitar at age 12 and began writing songs. On weekends, her dad would drive her across Texas to any venue that would let her perform. Some of her first gigs took place a few doors down from the salon at Grease Monkey. Maren Morris on Journey from Arlington Girl to Country Star

Maren Morris, of Arlington, has been called "the next big thing" in country music. Her first major album "Hero" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts.

She moved to Nashville where she wrote songs for artists like Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson. She then focused on her own music and signed with Columbia Nashville.

Morris also won the 2016 CMA Award for new Artist of the Year and performed as a music guest on "Saturday Night Live."