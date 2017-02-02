Argyle Residents Concerned Over Dog Poisoning Reports

Jason Lanemann, who lives in the Country Lakes community of Argyle, says his homeowners association is warning about alleged dog poisonings. Lanemann's dogs (pictured) have not been among those getting sick.

Residents of a Denton County community are on high alert after reports of several dogs getting sick.

Jason Lanemann, who lives in the Country Lakes community of Argyle, received a letter from his homeowners association Thursday warning him about alleged dog poisonings happening in the neighborhood.

The letter states, in part, "Rat poisoning has been the confirmed cause of death in one of the animals and the source of the poison/how it is happening has not been confirmed."

It's still unclear how many dogs have either died or are experiencing symptoms that match poisoning, but the letter claims it could be multiple.

The Argyle Police Department has been notified and is looking into the matter.

The HOA advises residents to be diligent about checking their back yards and watching their dogs while they are outside.

They also encourage anyone who has information or who has experienced this illness with their pets to contact the police.