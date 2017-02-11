Anti-Abortion Activists Protest in Plano

As part of a nationwide effort, anti-abortion activists protested in front of a Planned Parenthood health center in Plano on Saturday.

The demonstration held near the corner of North Central Expressway and West Plano Parkway coincided with hundreds of similar protests held across the county that called on the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood.

Several cities also saw counter-protests, with supporters carrying signs that read, "I stand with Planned Parenthood."

In Plano, one protester hoped that President Donald Trump would stop sending federal funds to Planned Parenthood.

"Trump was definitely not my first pick for president, but I'll say that he does seem to support life," the demonstrator said.