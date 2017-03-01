Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, right, pulls a wagon full of documents and other items outside the courthouse in downtown Dallas, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Another ill juror was released Wednesday from the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

On the fifth day in court, the release left just two of the original four stand-by alternate jurors who were selected for what is expected to be a four-month trial.

The remaining panel of 12 jurors and two alternates are hearing evidence that has never been made public before against Price and other defendants.

Price had $2,250 cash and other people's credit cards in his pocket in June 2011 when he was served with a search warrant, according to FBI Agent Aaron Covey.

Warrants to search the homes and offices of Price and his county aide, Daphne Fain, were among around 20 that were served in the Price investigation that day.

The agent said Price was cooperative but upset about the search.

"He was polite. He was upset that we were there," Covey said.

The agent said Price carried credit cards in the name of businesses run by Fain and political consultant Kathy Nealy.

Earlier evidence indicated a Chevy Avalanche parked outside Price's office that day was provided to Price by Nealy.

With keys surrendered by Price, the agent said he found promotional material inside the vehicle for an art gallery called Millennium 2000 run by Karen Manning.

Another agent who searched Fain's home that day said a Bentley Continental automobile was found in Fain's garage. There were also items from the art gallery at Fain's home labeled "John Wiley Priceless Collections."

Yet another FBI agent said price tags found on items in Price's home and in a search of the gallery in the South Side at Lamar building mentioned that same name "John Wiley Priceless Collections."

FBI forensic accountant David Garcia testified about his extensive review of how money moved between accounts controlled by Fain, Nealy and Price. Garcia said Price used accounts in the name of his mother, Willie Mae Price.

"There were a variety of different methods used to transfer money, if you will, to Commissioner Price," Garcia said.

In opening statements, a prosecutor said Price netted $127,000 from Fain, $83,000 from Manning and $950,000 in cars, land and money from Nealy. The government accuses Price of failing to disclose all of that as income for taxes.

The money from Nealy was allegedly bribes for Price's support of her clients in county business, but the government does not accuse the clients of being aware Nealy was directly paying Price.

In cross examination of the government witnesses Wednesday, defense lawyers Tom Mills and Chris Knox attacked FBI evidence gathering and record keeping.

The defense insists FBI errors produced false accusations and all of the transactions are either repayment of loans by Price to the women or legitimate in other ways.

Daphne Fain is on trial with Price now. Karen Manning pleaded guilty and may testify against the others. Kathy Nealy has been granted a separate trial to be scheduled later.