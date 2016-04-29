Officials say an American Airlines flight headed to D/FW returned to the Seattle Tacoma International Airport after striking a bird during takeoff. (Published Friday, April 29, 2016)

Officials say a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight returned to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff after a bird strike left a large dent on the jetliner's nose.

Sea-Tac Airport officials said that the flight with 150 passengers landed safely back in Seattle Wednesday afternoon. A photo of the damaged aircraft showed the large indentation nearly centered on the plane's nose.

American airlines apologized to passengers and said it was evaluating the aircraft.

A spokesman for the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, says it's unclear what type of bird it was. Brian DeRoy said Thursday that bird samples are being sent to the Smithsonian Institution for analysis.

