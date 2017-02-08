An American Airlines flight returned to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday after a mechanical issue apparently caused smoke to enter the cabin.

AA Flight 96 to St. Louis departed D/FW at 12:46 p.m. and returned about an hour later, landing at 1:43 p.m. without issue.

"The flight returned to DFW due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and is taxing to the gate," the airline said in a news release.

No injuries were reported and passengers were expected to be booked on other flights.

Twitter user JaxChas posted a tweet with a photo showing what appeared to be a hazy cabin while saying his AA flight was returning to D/FW and that there was smoke filling the cabin. The Twitter user has not yet confirmed his flight was Flight 96.