American Airlines Flight Returns to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Over Maintenance Issue

    An American Airlines flight returned to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday after a mechanical issue apparently caused smoke to enter the cabin.

    AA Flight 96 to St. Louis departed D/FW at 12:46 p.m. and returned about an hour later, landing at 1:43 p.m. without issue.

    "The flight returned to DFW due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely, and is taxing to the gate," the airline said in a news release.

    No injuries were reported and passengers were expected to be booked on other flights.

    Twitter user JaxChas posted a tweet with a photo showing what appeared to be a hazy cabin while saying his AA flight was returning to D/FW and that there was smoke filling the cabin. The Twitter user has not yet confirmed his flight was Flight 96.

