American Airlines Ends Charter Services for Six NFL Teams

Fort Worth based American Airlines is ending it's charter services for six NFL teams, but will continue to fly the Dallas Cowboys.

Fort Worth based American Airlines is ending it's charter services for six NFL teams, but will continue to fly the Dallas Cowboys.

According to an internal memo obtained by Forbes Magazine, the airline will no longer provide charter flights for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. The change will be in place for the 2017-2018 NFL season.

However American will continue to offer the charter services to the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NBC 5 reached out to American about the change. A company spokesman says "After careful evaluation, we are reducing the number of charter operations for 2017 to ensure we have the right aircraft for our passenger operations."