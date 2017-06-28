An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Lancaster.



Shavon Le'Feye Randle was last seen in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Randle is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Police believe she was taken from her home by an unknown man who they said later called a member of the girl's family and said he had her and that he would harm her.



The man is driving a white 4-door sedan with damage and dark paint transfer on the rear passenger side panel.



Police believe Randle may be in grave or immediate danger.

If you see her or a vehicle matching the above description, please call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.



