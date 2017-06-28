Amber Alert Issued for Missing Lancaster Girl, 13 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Amber Alert Issued for Missing Lancaster Girl, 13

By Holley Ford

    Lancaster Police Department
    Shavon Le'Feye Randle

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Lancaster.

    Shavon Le'Feye Randle was last seen in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Randle is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

    Police believe she was taken from her home by an unknown man who they said later called a member of the girl's family and said he had her and that he would harm her.

    The man is driving a white 4-door sedan with damage and dark paint transfer on the rear passenger side panel.

    Police believe Randle may be in grave or immediate danger.

    If you see her or a vehicle matching the above description, please call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

