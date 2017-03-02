The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for 8-month-old Jax Dean Laymance.

Authorities describe the child as a white male, approximately 27-inches tall and 20 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a white healing mark on the left side of his forehead.

He is believed to be with 27-year-old Jeremy Dean Laymance and 24-year-old Morgan Lynn Mosley.

They were last seen in Palestine, Texas, driving a black 2013 Dodge Avenger with Arkansas license plate 535 WMB.

Jeremy Dean Laymance is a white male, approximately 6-feet and 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his abdomen. Mosley is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 3-inches and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says they have reason to believe the child is in immediate or grave danger.

Anyone with information about this abduction is urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-391-7601.