Amber Alert Issued for 2 Children Believed To Be in Grave Danger

Police are looking for a 2007 black Jeep Compass, Texas license plate HBP 5873

    NBC 5 News/Texas Department of Public Safety
    L-R: Devonte McGee, 8, Malakai Lara, 4, Cody McGee, 26, Stephanie Wilson, 23.

    An Amber Alert has been issued for two children believed to be in grave danger.

    Police in Haskell requested the Amber Alert Friday afternoon for 4-year-old Malakai Lara and 8-year-old Devonte McGee.

    Officials believe the children are with 23-year-old Stephanie Wilson and 26-year-old Cody McGee and that they are traveling in a black 2007 Jeep Compass with Texas license plate HBP 5873.

    The vehicle was last spotted in Haskell.

    Law enforcement officials believe the children may be in grave or immediate danger -- though they didn't elaborate.

    Lara is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a blue and red Spider-Man T-shirt, blue jeans and yellow and black Air Jordan shoes. McGee is described as black, about 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Air Jordan shoes.

    Wilson is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Cody McGee is black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information about Lara's location is asked to call the Haskell Police Department at 940-864-2345.

