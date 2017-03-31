An Amber Alert has been issued for two children believed to be in grave danger.

Police in Haskell requested the Amber Alert Friday afternoon for 4-year-old Malakai Lara and 8-year-old Devonte McGee.

Officials believe the children are with 23-year-old Stephanie Wilson and 26-year-old Cody McGee and that they are traveling in a black 2007 Jeep Compass with Texas license plate HBP 5873.

The vehicle was last spotted in Haskell.

Law enforcement officials believe the children may be in grave or immediate danger -- though they didn't elaborate.

Lara is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a blue and red Spider-Man T-shirt, blue jeans and yellow and black Air Jordan shoes. McGee is described as black, about 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Air Jordan shoes.

Wilson is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Cody McGee is black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lara's location is asked to call the Haskell Police Department at 940-864-2345.