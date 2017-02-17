Amazing Model Train Set Donated to Frisco Museum

The Sanders family of North Dallas is donating a spectacular model train layout to the Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco.

Widow Jane Sanders said her husband sent many years and around $1 million collecting pieces of the display.

It was professionally assembled in their new Dallas home just a year before Steve Sanders’ death in 2013.

“He wanted a lot of people to be able to see these trains, because it is an amazing display. It’s a got some history to it. And for me personally, I want people to know about him,” Jane Sanders said.

She wanted the display to be open to the public and the City of Frisco has offered the museum space in the city-owned Discovery Center.

“We had been offered a number of model railroads over the years, but this one just blew us away, I mean the size and the scale of this was beyond anything we had ever seen,” said Museum official Bob LaPrelle. “We realized early on, this was going to be a perfect fit for us.”

The museum must raise $200,000 to pay to disassemble and move the display.

The museum hopes to have it available to the public in Frisco by Christmas.

