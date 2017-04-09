A diverse crowd marched through downtown Dallas for the 2017 Mega March on Sunday April 9, 2017. All races, all religions appeared to be represented.

A diverse crowd marched through Downtown Dallas for the 2017 Mega March Sunday afternoon – all races, all religions appeared to be represented.

For three North Garland High School students who attended, the march was a chance to show their support.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are,” said 14-year-old Leena Siraj. “You believe in what you believe in and if you believe in something, show it, support it.”

Fazila Luqman came from Flower Mound. She wore a hijab covering her hair and carried a sign that read, “Rise Up.”

“We all want peace and unity amongst ourselves and it’s why we’re here,” Luqman said.

Many parents also brought their children to teach them about diversity, inclusion, and equality.

Derek Morgan carried his tired two-year-old son sleeping on his shoulder most of the march, but said he wanted to impose a message even at that young age.

“That this is the way America is supposed to be,” Morgan said.