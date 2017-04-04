Former NFL linebacker Jessie Armstead is scheduled to visit his former Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon.

The five-time Pro Bowler will visit Carter High School from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. He'll also visit the Boys & Girls Club of America in Grand Prairie at about 5 p.m. to speak about making good choices, peer-pressure, bullying and more.

The Oak Cliff native graduated from Carter in 1989. The movie "Carter High" was based on his high school football team, which forfeited their 1988 5A state championship due to eligibility issues.

After high school, Armstead attended the University of Miami, where he was a part of two national championships in 1989 and 1991.

Armstead played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants and Washington Redskins. During his career, he amassed 747 tackles, 40 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions.