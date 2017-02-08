Air Canada Launches New Service Between DFW and Vancouver

Flight AC7008, Air Canada's first 787 Dreamliner, lands at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Sunday, May 18, 2014. (PRNewsFoto/Air Canada) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY PRNewsfoto and is for EDITORIAL USE ONLY**

Air Canada has launched a new flight between DFW International Airport and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The flight will depart daily at 7:25 a.m.

Air Canada first started offering flights from DFW to Toronto in 1976.

"Air Canada is very pleased to launch our new Dallas Fort Worth to Vancouver service. North Texas is popular with Canadians for both business and leisure and we believe Texans will be keen to visit Vancouver, one of Canada’s most beautiful and dynamic cities,” said Lisa Pierce, Senior Director, U.S.A. Sales and Marketing at Air Canada.

Pierce also announced that Air Canada will start offering daily service between DFW & Montreal in May.