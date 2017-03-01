A Fort Bend ISD superintendent apologized and cleared the air on misinformation spread at a Houston-area high school about requiring permission slips from imams to allow Muslim girls to wear hijabs.

A student at George Bush High School in Richmond tweeted over the weekend that an assistant principal told students they “needed letters/emails from an imam” to wear hijabs. School officials "don't want girls who aren't Muslim to cover their heads so they are trying to make hijabis carry notes," the student said in the tweets.

