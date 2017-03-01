After Confusion about Requiring Permission Slips to Wear Hijabs, Texas School Official Apologizes | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
After Confusion about Requiring Permission Slips to Wear Hijabs, Texas School Official Apologizes

By Eline de Bruijn

    A Fort Bend ISD superintendent apologized and cleared the air on misinformation spread at a Houston-area high school about requiring permission slips from imams to allow Muslim girls to wear hijabs.

    A student at George Bush High School in Richmond tweeted over the weekend that an assistant principal told students they “needed letters/emails from an imam” to wear hijabs. School officials "don't want girls who aren't Muslim to cover their heads so they are trying to make hijabis carry notes," the student said in the tweets.

    Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Published 10 minutes ago
