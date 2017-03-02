Acts of Kindness Spread Across Richardson ISD

A district-wide effort to spread kindness is definitely something good.

It happened in the Richardson Independent School District. Each of the district's more than 38,000 students in 54 schools took part in the inaugural Kindness Day Feb.24.

District spokeswoman Brenda Park said it was a "a student-led effort to devote a day toward inclusiveness, tolerance, respect and kindness among everyone. Campuses across the district engaged in kind acts, large and small, designed to bring people together, show gratitude and be kind to others."

Park said the day was so successful superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone declared Kindness Day to be an annual event.

Dr. Stone's official memorandum says "we will always remember that a small committed group of students can positively impact an entire school district. Therein lies your legacy."

