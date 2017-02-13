Wendy Robinson was killed in 1987 and police continue to investigate.

A man who was arrested for robbing a bank in Tarrant County last week had been named a suspect in a 30-year-old Parker County murder case.

Grady Dedmon, 60, was arrested Friday after police said he robbed the Bank of Texas on Roberts Cutoff Road in River Oaks and waited outside for officers to arrest him.

Police investigating the 1987 murder of Wendy Robinson in Weatherford had obtained Dedmon's DNA in recent months and searched his house, but he has not been charged in Robinson's murder.

Another man who was arrested in Robinson's murder, Ricky Lee Adkins, implicated Dedmon, according to the search warrant for Dedmon's house. Adkins and Dedmon are cousins.

Adkins told investigators he witnessed Dedmon kill Robinson by hitting her on the head with a rock, court documents said.

Dedmon was being held in the Parker County Jail on federal bank robbery charges.

Texas Rangers investigating Robinson's murder are "closely monitoring" Dedmon's case and the investigation is ongoing, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.