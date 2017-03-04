About 300 Rally for Trump Outside Texas Capitol Amid Rain

The rain didn't stop about 300 Trump supporters from rallying outside the Texas Capitol on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Austin police say about 300 people have rallied in support of President Donald Trump in a gathering outside the Texas Capitol during rain.

The Austin American-Statesman reports some in the crowd Saturday afternoon toted umbrellas and wore rain gear while carrying signs of support for Trump. Some of the marchers waved U.S. flags.

One of the organizers, Jennifer Drabbant of Austin, said there have been so many protests against Trump that she and others wanted to show there are people who support him.

Participants walked from Wooldridge Square Park to the state Capitol for a rally that began with a prayer and then featured pro-Trump speeches.