Abilene Family Finds 24 Rattlesnakes in Home

Nathan Hawkins of Big Country Snake Removal found two dozen snakes around an Abilene family's property.

You can expect to find snakes in your yard, in a pile of leaves or maybe in your garden. But your toilet is usually the last place to look.

Usually.

Abilene mother of five Cassie McFadden woke up to a surprise when her four-year-old son ran into the bedroom and informed her of a snake in their toilet.

McFadden told a reporter for KRBC news she was forced to "hit it a few times, unfortunately."

The incident made the family worry about what else may be lurking within their home. So Cassie's husband Jason McFadden took action.

"I didn't want to risk it," said Jason McFadden. "So that's when I felt moved to find a local snake removal company."

It's lucky he did. Big Country Snake Removal pulled ten rattlesnakes from under the house and 13 from the cellar.

Nathan Hawkins of Big Country Snake Removal blames the rain for the increase in snake sightings. "The rodent population has been super high this year, therefore, more snakes," said Hawkins.

Thankfully, the McFadden's house is now snake-free, and the only pests left in their house are their five boys.