Stormie Clemmer, 15, was reported missing and may be with 20-year-old Andrew Akers, authorities say.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be in danger, who could be heading toward the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area.

Stormie Clemmer is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and hiking boots.

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Andrew Akers in connection with Clemmer's abduction, according to a news release.

Akers is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches and 210 pounds. Akers is driving a black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck with an unknown license plate number.

He was last heard from in Alpine, Texas, officials say.

If you have any information call 911, or contact the Brewster County Sheriff's Office at 432-837-3488.