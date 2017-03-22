78-Year-Old Dallas Building Gets Reboot | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
78-Year-Old Dallas Building Gets Reboot

By Steve Brown -- The Dallas Morning News

    A nearly 80-year-old office building in Dallas has been revamped into a state-of-the-art data center.

    An aging downtown Dallas office building has been revamped into a state-of-the-art data center.

    The 2020 Live Oak tower on downtown's east side was built more than a half-century ago as an insurance company office. The 12-story, 137,000-square-foot building has just been renovated into a top-of-the line data center by Provision Data Services. The new owners bought the building out of foreclosure and have spent over a year renovating it.

